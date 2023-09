More elderly people in Mansfield received help to pay their heating bills last winter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the cold months are approaching, charities said the aid promised by the Government is inadequate and called for "further targeted energy bill support to protect households this winter".

The Winter Fuel Payments scheme is a tax-free annual benefit paid to people over pension credit age to help them with their bills as temperatures drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Department for Work and Pensions figures show 20,095 pensioners in Mansfield received help in 2022-23 – up from 19,783 the year before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the cold months are approaching, charities said the aid promised by the Government is inadequate and called for "further targeted energy bill support to protect households this winter".

Across Great Britain, just over 119,000 more people got a payment between £250 and £600 than during winter 2021-22.

However, Peter Smith, director of policy at National Energy Action, said the increase does not come as a surprise, since there was a significant decline in the number of recipients in the years during and after the pandemic.

"More people are becoming eligible for first time and fewer are passing into the higher payment rate category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For these reasons, more people are eligible but not receiving the higher payment," he said.

Most people who secured payments across Great Britain last year were aged over 80.

However, in Mansfield those aged 70 to 74 received the most payments – 5,491.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said: "The level of support promised so far by the Government for the cold months ahead is totally inadequate. As a result, pensioners - and many other vulnerable groups - will face the winter with uncertainty and dread."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The Government should also introduce an emergency energy tariff for certain groups in need and provide local authorities with the funding they require to provide crisis support through the Household Support Fund."

Elderly people in the East Midlands received around 900,000 payments, while more than 1.6 million were paid in the South East – the most in Great Britain.

An additional payment of either £150 or £300 to help pensioners with the cost-of-living crisis was paid alongside the heating bills support, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said will be available this year again to support the elderly "through the challenging times of inflation".

A Government spokesperson said: "We have protected pensioners with the biggest State Pension increase in history this year as well as boosting Pension Credit – worth around £3,500 a year for those on the lowest incomes. This Government is committed to the triple lock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On top of Winter Fuel Payments, pensioners will get another £300 this winter to help with essential costs, and we are bearing down on inflation to make everyone’s money go further."

The winter fuel payment is made to anyone who was born on or before September 25 1957, and lived in the UK for at least one day during the qualifying week, which this year began on September 18.