The stunt by former self-employed builder and dad-of-two Gareth Bull raised £15,000 for charity.

Gareth, with his former wife Catherine, landed a jaw-dropping £40,627,241 on the EuroMillions back in 2012.

Since then, Gareth has devoted his energy to supporting charities in the Mansfield and Mansfield Woodhouse area, including doing voluntary work at the Debdale Sports Club, on Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Gareth Bull (right) pictured with Kian Wright, son Declan Bull and nephew Jadan Bull.

The avid football fan, who purchased four tickets last year, had vowed that if England made it to the final, he would ‘splash out’ and hire a private helicopter to take him from his garden to Wembley

Gareth said “I was on tenterhooks on Wednesday night when England played Denmark.

"I didn’t have much time to plan it. I had to ring East Midlands Helicopters and ask if they could hold a provisional booking until I knew whether England would be in the final or not.

Gareth Bull at the Germany game in June

“My son Declan Bull, 18 and nephew Jayden Bull, 19, were able to go with me but I had a spare ticket when my oldest son Joel wanted to watch the match in the pub with his mates. So, on Thursday morning I auctioned the ticket off on Facebook for charity.

"I was astounded by the generosity of people, the bidding went absolutely crazy.”

The winning bid of £15,000 came from Paul and Kelly Wright, dad and step-mum of Kian Wright. They gave the ticket as a gift to the 20-year-old from Forest Town.

A thrilled Kian joined the Bulls and the journey down to Wembley only took 40 minutes. There, they enjoyed VIP hospitality with pre-match drinks before watching the match then flying home.

Gareth added “Kian proper enjoyed himself, we had a fantastic time. It didn’t matter what the outcome was, we had plenty of smiles.”

Liverpool fan Kian, said; “It was amazing, the seats were fantastic - we had the best view. I was a bit nervous going but got on well with the others. The outcome was a bit disappointing but the day was absolutely brilliant.”

The auction money will be divided between charities to be decided.