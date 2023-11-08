Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisations ranging from drama groups to breakfast clubs and sports teams to older people’s organisations all received a cheque for £250 to help them with running costs, organise outings or purchase equipment.

The money has been raised throughout the year from ticket sales and any group that is registered as a good cause with the lottery scheme can automatically apply for a small grant worth £250 from the ‘Central Fund’.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing said, “The whole point of the lottery scheme is to help local groups, organisations and charities in Bolsover District.

“We know times are tough for local groups to raise money or put on activities for their members, so together with our councillor grant scheme we want to do everything we possibly can to help them, and this is just another way of us giving something back to them for all their hard work throughout the year.”