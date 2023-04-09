The figures come as Citizens Advice warns people are at risk of “spiralling into debt” amid the cost-of-living crisis.

A person becomes insolvent when they are unable to pay their debts and are left with a choice of declaring bankruptcy, or taking on measures to pay them back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this,figures from the Insolvency Service show there were 330 personal insolvencies in Mansfield over 2022, down from 352 in 2021, but up from 305 before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

New figures from the Insolvency Service show across England and Wales there were 119,000 personal insolvencies in 2022 – up from 110,000 the year before, but down from a peak of 122,000 in 2019.

Across Nottinghamshire, there were 1,832 in 2022, up from 1,775 in 2021 and 1,777 in 2019.

Across England and Wales there were 119,000 insolvencies in 2022, up from 110,000 the year before, but down from a peak of 122,000 in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan Wild, Citizens Advice head of policy, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is far from over. We’re seeing huge numbers of people under significant financial pressure, with many at risk of spiralling into debt.”

While bankruptcies have declined nationally in recent years, from nearly 17,000 in 2019 to under 7,000 in 2022, there have been an increasing number of Individual Voluntary Arrangements, which can involve high fees from private providers.

IVAs involve a person in debt agreeing to a repayment plan with their creditor, who may agree to reduce or stop interest payments over the period.

In Nottinghamshire, 1,409 IVAs were granted in 2022, including 253 in Mansfield, along with 86 declarations of bankruptcy, including 18 in Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2021, the Government launched its Debt Respite Scheme, which saw people unable to pay debts become eligible for a “breathing space” where creditors cannot pursue legal action against them for a set period while they sort their finances.

Across England and Wales, nearly 112,000 registrations have been made for a breathing space since the scheme launched, including 1,462 in Nottinghamshire, with 244 in Mansfield.

StepChange, a debt charity that administers breathing spaces, said the scheme has broadly been a success, but would like to see the grace period extended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad