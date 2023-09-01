'Cost of Living' collection offers support to the residents of Ashfield

The collection presents a thorough examination of economic aspects such as housing, utilities, and transportation, amidst rising global living costs.

Local organisations have created the collection, which offers a comprehensive view of the challenges Ashfield residents face. Covering areas like housing, utilities, transportation, the collection also provides advice on energy conservation, money management, and food savings.

Highlighting community support, the Hub also introduces users to local resources.

This ground breaking platform opens up an exciting avenue for individuals to come together, united by a shared purpose of strengthening our community.

Here, users can curate collections of valuable resources, receive expert tips, and innovative ideas aimed at supporting and uplifting the people of Ashfield, whether that’s providing advice on the cost of living crisis or extending a helping hand to families in need.