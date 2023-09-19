Ashfield District Council on a ‘strong’ financial footing!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashfield Independent Councillors have revealed their achievements at a Cabinet Meeting at Ashfield District Council.

Whilst other Councils are struggling financially, including Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire County Councils, Ashfield is thriving through sound financial planning and investments.

Ashfield District Council’s leader Jason Zadrozny has issued a statement about the Council’s Finances calling them, “Strong, robust and healthy.”

Councillor Rachel Madden and Jason Zadrozny check on building work at Kirkby Leisure Centre.

He made the statement at a Cabinet Meeting of the Council and set to reassure residents after news that Birmingham City Council had effectively gone bankrupt and others were ‘on the brink.”

Councillor Zadrozny said, “Proudly, I can say that Ashfield’s finances are strong, robust and healthy, so I am able to offer reassurance to our residents about the services provided by your District Council.

"Our strong financial position and sustainability is evidenced by Independent reviews, and the fact that we consistently set a robust and well managed budget.

"We have a healthy reserve and I am delighted to say that unlike many other councils, we are in a strong financial position moving forward.

The sound financial footing of the Council ensures the Spring Clean happens every year.

"I’d like to thank our finance team, led by Pete Hudson, who are known for their financial excellence, and our councillors for managing our council within budgets but still delivering huge improvements to our District like our play parks, an extra swimming pool in Hucknall, a brand new Leisure Centre in Kirkby, our Big Ashfield Spring Clean and much more.”

The last Independent review of the Council’s finances by the Local Government Association in December 2021 confirmed that, “The Council is well managed financially and has consistently spent within its budget.”

The Council’s General Reserve is very healthy at £9.2m; £7.9m greater than the required minimum level. Ashfield District Council’s Investment Portfolio contributed an additional £2.9m income to the Council in 2022/23, and this was after paying for borrowing and interest costs.

Councillor Rachel Madden, Executive Lead Member for Finance praised these investments.

She said, “It is this income that provides Ashfield with the financial capacity to deliver many services other Councils have had to cease.

"I’d like to pay tribute to our finance staff and former District Councillor David Martin, whose foresight has allowed us to flourish financially. We have received massive cuts from the Conservative Government since 2010.

"We are only able to deliver the fantastic services we do through sound financial management and by attracting significant investment which has led to a massive rise in business rates.