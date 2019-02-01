Modern bungalow has no chain, en-suite, attractive kitchen and garden and is on the market for £130,000 to £140,000

There is no chain on this modern semi-detached bungalow, which is only two years old.

The property boasts a modern kitchen with the benefit of integrated appliances, en-suite shower room, double glazing and an attractive and low maintenance rear garden with outside seating area.

The impressive modern kitchen

Nearby Mansfield is easily accessible, providing further amenities and leisure activities.

The village lies in the heart of Sherwood Forest and as such the local area offers a range of outdoor activities including the beautiful Vicar Water Country Park.

The property opens into an entrance hall with storage cupboard.

The kitchen has a range of attractive wall and base units with a multitude of integrated appliances to include fridge-freezer, dishwasher, washer-dryer, double oven and grill and electric hob with extractor over.

The lounge has patio doors that open on to the rear garden.

Bedroom one overlooks the rear garden and has an en-suite comprising of a double shower, wash hand basin and wc, as well as a chrome towel rail.

Bedroom two is front facing and accommodation is completed by the bathroom fitted with a three-piece suite comprising panelled bath with shower over, wash hand basin and wc, plus a chrome towel rail.

The outside of the property has been made low maintenance with artificial grass front and rear.

The rear garden is fully enclosed and secure and has an attractive patio area ideal for outside dining.

There are also stocked borders, an outside tap and useful wooden garden store with power and lighting.

