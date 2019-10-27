Matlock Bath final Illuminations of the year cancelled

The final Matlock Bath Illuminations of the year has been cancelled because of high river levels.

The event was also cancelled yesterday, which was the first time in 18 years the boat parade on the River Derwent has been called off.

Tonight's event has now been called off.

A council spokesman said: "With massive regret we have to cancel this evening's final Illuminations of the 2019 season. Everyone who has pre-booked tickets will get a full refund in the coming days.

"Although the river level is dropping following yesterday's heavy rain, the prediction for 6pm is still far too high for the decorated boats, which are the centrepiece of our Illuminations."

However, the fireworks and funfair is still going ahead.

The spokesman added: "Following requests Matlock Bath businesses and as a show of support to them on what is a lovely sunny day, we will be going ahead with a free fireworks finale at 8pm.

"The funfair in Derwent Gardens - which is a fixed attraction - will also be open from 5pm, with free entry to the gardens, which will be stewarded. Some of the boats will also be lit in the gardens themselves rather than on the river.

"Please note that cancellation of the event means there will be no park and ride service this evening.

"Once again, thank you for your understanding. Our grateful thanks also go to our fabulous boat builders - the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders' Association - for their enthusiasm and perseverance during difficult weather this season, and we hope to see you next year."