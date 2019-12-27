Mansfield woman's Christmas fundraiser raises hundreds for Skegby teen's cancer fight

A Christmas fundraising campaign to support a Skegby teen fighting cancer has raised more than £500 to help him “make amazing memories”.

Jacob Fradgley, 17, recently received the devastating news that the rare cancer he successfully fought – Metastatic Ewing Sarcoma – had returned.

Santa's Certificates to Molly, Ivy & Noah on a visit to their home.

His family have set up a crowdfunding page to raise £5,000 for Jacob to “make amazing memories”, after being told by doctors that if he wants to do anything special, to “get it done now”.

And to support the family, a charitable Mansfield Woodhouse woman set up a Christmas-themed fundraiser where young families would get to meet Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Yvette Price-Mear, of Burnt Oak Close, has been raising charity funds for 45 years and turned her annual Christmas fundraiser to the Fradgleys so young Jacob had the chance to see and live some of his biggest dreams.

And now, after totting up donations, the fundraiser has collected £540 for the family.

Jacob Fradgley, 17 got to meet his idol Ant Middleton when he called to see the youngster at his home. Pictured from left are Ant's Daughter Shyla, 12, Jacob's Sister Leah Keighley, six, Ant Middleton, Jacob Fradgley and Mum Sammy Fradgley

She said: “Obviously Christmas Eve is Santa’s busiest day of the year. Despite that, he made a personal visit to five Mansfield children.

“Between 1pm and 5pm, Santa kindly offered to make a house visit and chat to the children, have photographs, read The Night Before Christmas and present them with a framed certificate to prove he has been.”

Since Jacob’s initial fundraiser was shared, thousands of pounds have been raised to help him make those “amazing memories” – and he’s even been able to meet his idol Ant Middleton from Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Jacob’s mum Sammy says the family are “so grateful” for all the donations, including from Yvette.

Santa reading T'was the night before Christmas to Molly & Noah

She said: “Jacob and I are so grateful for all of Yvette's support. We have never met her, but she's gone out of her way to raise money for my boy. This is truly amazing.

“Thank you so much from team Fradgley.”

Jacob met Ant Middleton earlier this month, and after meeting the youngster Ant said: “I was completely compelled to help and bring a little bit of fighting spirit and positivity to his day.

“Jacob is a young driven man with an amazing positive attitude that will only make you smile.”