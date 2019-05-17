Mansfield Town's football in the community proves successful in tackling mental health
Mansfield Town Football Club's football in the community group is proving to be a success in tackling mental health with its 'Active Minds' sessions.
The group, which takes place every Friday, aims to tackle mental health issues such as loneliness, low self-esteem and self-confidence, PTSD and anxiety – along with improving the lives of those living with Dementia. Below are a few pictures from the group's regular meetings.
Mansfield Town's Football in the Community 'Active Mind' group.