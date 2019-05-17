Mansfield Town's Football in the Community 'Active Mind' group.

Mansfield Town's football in the community proves successful in tackling mental health

Mansfield Town Football Club's football in the community group is proving to be a success in tackling mental health with its 'Active Minds' sessions.

The group, which takes place every Friday, aims to tackle mental health issues such as loneliness, low self-esteem and self-confidence, PTSD and anxiety – along with improving the lives of those living with Dementia. Below are a few pictures from the group's regular meetings.

