Mansfield Town's football in the community proves successful in tackling mental health

The group, which takes place every Friday, aims to tackle mental health issues such as loneliness, low self-esteem and self-confidence, PTSD and anxiety – along with improving the lives of those living with Dementia. Below are a few pictures from the group's regular meetings.

