Mansfield slimmers celebrate their successes with TV comedian

A group of Slimming World consultants from Mansfield celebrated their groups’ successes by meeting chat show host and comedian Alan Carr.

Alan, a well-loved TV personality, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first group in 1969 and over the last 50 years Slimming World has become the nation’s favourite way to lose weight, supporting almost one million slimmers.

The team who run Slimming World groups in Mansfield were delighted to get a chance to meet Alan. Wray Annable said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for the Mansfield Slimming World groups.

She said: “The members at our group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage. But they’re always certain of a warm welcome and introduction to our fabulously flexible eating plan which means you’re never hungry while you’re losing weight. And when you join a group and stay each week members support each other with motivation, tips and ideas, cheering each other on and boosting each other to face any challenges.

"Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me. I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so we were honoured to represent the Mansfield groups at the Slimming World Awards. Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Alan, who presented comedy chat show Chatty Man on Channel 4, said it was great to be invited to the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them. I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could’ve bottled that feeling.”