Mansfield shopping centre set to open late for Christmas shopping

Mansfield shoppers will be able to enjoy festive fun for longer, as Four Seasons offers a variety of free activities as part of its late-night Christmas shopping experience.

The shopping centre’s ‘Festive Fun at Five’ will be taking place every Thursday until December 19 from 5pm until 8pm.

Santa's Grotto at Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

This Thursday, Four Seasons has recruited Christmas concierges who will be out and about at the centre offering random acts of kindness as well as gifts and treats to help spread the yuletide cheer.

On December 12, little ones are advised to keep their eyes peeled as festive friends will be roaming its malls, posing for a photos or handing out candy canes.

Rebekah O’Neill, centre manager, said: “We have so many wonderful things taking place over the course of December which we hope will make our visitors’ shopping experience even more pleasurable. It’s our chance to thank the community for their support over the year.”