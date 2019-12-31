Mansfield residents in the money again as Postcode Lottery returns to the town

Five people in Mansfield are celebrating the new year a little early after scooping a £1,000 cash prize thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Gordon Avenue neighbours netted the windfall when NG18 3AZ was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday, December 30, 2019.

Danyl Johnson, Peoples Postcode Lottery ambassador.

Mansfield has been one of the luckiest towns in the country when it comes to the Postcode Lottery, with residents across the area scooping thousands over the last few years.

Just last month on November 4, twelve residents on Ley Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse won £30,000 each when the lottery scheme drew out their postcode – with a dream wedding, a holiday to Budapest and an adventure to the Grand Canyon on the horizon for the lucky winners.

Just four days later, four lucky Sutton residents scooped £1,000 each after Westbourne Road was drawn in the daily prize.

And in September 2018, 12 lucky winners on Bonnington Road in Mansfield scooped a huge £125,000 each as the lottery selected their postcode – sharing a £3 million prize pot alongside other residents in the NG19 6 area of the town.

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “Congratulations to our winners in Mansfield. I’m sure this win will make their new year celebrations even more special.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities through the scheme, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Save the Children which has received over £8.2 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It supports children to be safe and healthy and provides access to resources and education. It works to build a brighter future for children across the UK and around the world.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefited from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.