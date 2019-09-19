Mansfield pub where you can have your cake, and PIE, and eat it!

We all like to have our cake and eat it. But a Mansfield pub is going one step further by allowing customers to have their cake, and PIE, and eat it!

The Bold Forester on Botany Avenue, which is run by Hungry Horse, has launched the ultimate treat for dessert lovers, a black forest pie cake.

It’s a unique pudding that features a delicious cherry pie filling, encased in a flaky shortcrust pastry and baked inside an indulgent chocolate fudge cake!

The pub, which is famed for its generous portions and quirky dishes, has introduced the innovative creation as part of its new autumn menu.

And it reckons that the dessert, which is served warm with vanilla ice cream, is the ideal after-dinner treat, especially for those with a sweet tooth who can’t make their mind up what they want.

Claire Burgin, general manager at the Bold Forester, said: “We know one of the greatest dilemmas when eating out is choosing which dessert to have from the menu.

“We’ve now made this choice easy with our new black forest pie cake, combining two of our favourite dishes to create the ultimate sweeet treat.

“We’re not shy when it comes to experimenting with new dishes here at the Bold Forester, and we hope our guests are as excited as we are to try the new dessert. Whether you’re a pie fan or a cake fan, we’re sure you’ll love it.

“We’ve also introduced a new pizza menu and the chick ‘n’ wings challenge, so we look forward to welcoming people this autumn.”