Mansfield homes under the hammer at property auction

Refurbishment projects in Mansfield and Ashfield were a hit at a property auction.

The property, 77 Kingsway, is a bay-fronted two double bedroomed freehold property.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and managing director, said: “There is always demand for terraced homes from investors and landlords, particularly if there is the opportunity to add value by carrying out renovation work.

"Once completed, the new owner should have no problems selling the property or letting it out as the house is in a great location within walking distance of the town centre, which is sure to tick all the right boxes with both tenants and first-time buyers.”

Another refurbishment property sold at the auction was 589 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley.

The three-storey terrace, with two reception rooms, two bedrooms and an attic room, sold for £54,000, from a guide price of £52,000-plus.

Not all the properties sold were development projects.

A three-bedroom end-terrace house in Warsop was already let at £330 per calendar month..

And the property, 56 Vickers Street, sold for £43,000 from a guide price of £35,000-plus.

