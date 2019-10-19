Mansfield District Council officially takes over Berry Hill Park

In a move to secure the long-term future of Berry Hill Park, Mansfield District Council has now become the site’s official corporate trustee.

The council announced its intention to step in and save the park earlier this year, after the charity charged with its care revealed it could no long afford the costs of upkeep.

-

As of this week, the authority will now be legally responsible for the maintenance, safety and development of the park. The land will remain in the ownership of the national Custodian for Charities.

Councillor Andy Burgin said: “This a positive step and it means the future of the park is put on a more secure footing.

“The council takes on this responsibility with enthusiasm and we will doing everything we can to ensure that the people from Mansfield and beyond can continue to enjoy this beautiful open space.”

He added: “Indeed we would like to see more activities there as we believe it has a lot of potential to attract visitors to this area.”

Residents lobbied the council to take over the park and have seen their campaign pay off.

The Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation Office (CISWO) and the former trustees of the park first approached the council in 2018 with a request to consider taking over the governance of the charity controlling the park.

The council entered into an interim service level agreement with the park trustees.

This agreement enabled essential maintenance work to be carried out, including litter-picking, emptying bins, grass cutting, clearing leaves and health and safety works on trees and the play area.

All parties have since worked together to transfer trusteeship of the charity to the council, enabling it to remain open in the long term.

Ian Gill, a former trustee of the Berry Hill Park Trust, said “I am delighted that the park has been transferred into the hands of the council.

“This move will ensure it remains open and accessible to be enjoyed by the residents of Mansfield for years to come.”

He added: “The park is part of our history and heritage and I am confident that the council can maximise the full potential the park has to offer.”

CISWO chief executive Nicola Didlock said: “Our priority here was always to protect the park and keep this great facility open for the community to use and enjoy.

“I am very pleased that we managed to work together to achieve this and that the park will remain open for future generations.”

During discussions earlier this summer, it was suggested that the council would need to find around £211,000 for maintenance of the park over the next three years.

Council chief executive Hayley Barsby said: “Supporting the park in this way very much chimes with the council’s wider agenda to improve the health and wellbeing of residents and promote Mansfield as a destination for visitors as well as being a great place to live.

“We are already talking to schools and sporting groups to ensure the continued use of the park for cross country events and to make the most of the facilities on offer there.”

The move has also been welcomed by the Friends of Berry Hill Park.

Management committee chairman David Fisher said: "Our mission is to protect this much loved natural space and maximise the potential of it for everyone.

“The council becoming a corporate trustee will, we believe, further that aim. We hope it will encourage more people to get involved and to become members of the Friends association.”

The council and the Friends will work together on future community schemes in the autumn such as general tidying, bulb planting, tree planting, painting, community litter picks and ideally working with local schools.

Anyone wishing to support the Friends, either by becoming a member or volunteer can email fobhpark@gmail.com or leave their contact details at the café in the park.

They can also find out more on the group’s Facebook page or website https://friendsofberryhillpark.wordpress.com.