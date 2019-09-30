Mansfield and Ashfield pubs planning £1.99-a-pint beer festival

Beers from Australia, USA, Guam and Italy, together with beers from across the UK, will be available at a number of JD Wethersppon pubs in and around Mansfield, during their 12-day real ale festival.

The Widow Frost on Leeming Street and The Stag &; Pheasant in Clumber Street, both in Mansfield, as

well as The Picture House on Fox Street, Sutton and The Regent on Diamond Avenue will each be serving up to 25 beers during the festival, from Wednesday, October 9, to Sunday, October 20.

The festival celebrates Wetherspoon's 40th anniversary and the pubs will offer a selection of beers brewed specially for the occasion.

Beers brewed to mark the anniversary include Wadworth's JD Boss Hogg, Greene King's Ruby Abbot, Arkell's 3B, 40 Years, from Cotleigh, and Brewster's Punk is Dead - the JD is a eference to JD Hogg from TV programme The Dukes of Hazzard, where the JD in JD

Wetherspoon came from.

The overseas beers are; Short Fuse (Ballistic Beer Co, Australia), Minagof Juicy IPA (Ishii Brewing

Co, Guam) Terzo Tempo (Birrificio Argo, Italy), Nut Brown (Alesmith Brewing Company, USA) and

Challenger English IPA (Mash Brewing Co, Australia).

Other beers include; Ruby Celebration Ale (Hydes), Grapefruit IPA (Daleside), One Step Beyond

(Green Jack), Another Pint in the Wall (Titanic) and Steaming On (Hook Norton).

The pubs will also serve beers flavoured with grapefruit, cherry, as well as coffee.

The beers will be priced at £1.99 a pint.