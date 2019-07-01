Lovely family home with conservatory is all yours for a guide price of £190,000 to £195,000

Occupying a large corner plot with gardens to the front, side and rear and off road parking for up to three vehicles, this house is beautifully maintained and will make someone a fabulous family home..

The property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

The original house has been extended at the rear to create a large kitchen and a conservatory.

The kitchen was re-fitted about three years ago with good quality units and the original kitchen has been converted into a dining room separated only by an archway creating a lovely open living space.

In addition, there is a spacious lounge, an entrance porch, entrance hallway and the added advantage of a cloakroom and utility room which has access into the generously sized garage..

The location towards the outskirts of Mansfield Woodhouse is still within easy reach of the local amenities.

A regular bus service passes along Leeming Lane North at the rear, the Manor Park Sports Complex is only a short walk away and schools for all ages of children are within easy reach.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a porch and entrance hall, lounge with polished marble fireplace and patio doors to conservatory, dining room with archway to kitchen, utility room with plumbing for an automatic washing machine, and cloakroom with wc.

On the first floor are three good-sized bedrooms, one of which is fitted with an extensive range of furniture and there is also a modern family bathroom.

Outside to the front is the garage with light and power and open loft storage space.

The front garden has a lawn and an area of cotswold chippings.

The rear garden has a paved area, pebbled sections, artificial lawn, shed, light and outside tap.