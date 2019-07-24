Louie Spence's Queue Quickstep is just the ticket to banish rail commuting blues

Three in ten train passengers say queuing at the ticket gate is the bane of their morning commute.

A survey of 1,000 rail travellers was commissioned by East Midlands Trains to promote the ease of paperless ticketing which would shave 122 million hours off their journey time every year.

Louie Spence promotes paperless ticketing on East Midlands Trains.

Fellow passengers' quirks and quibbles on their approach to the gates have made more than a third (35%) of commuters late for work. Further to this, 34% of those surveyed blame the stalling at ticket gates on other passengers pushing in, with a quarter (25%) confessing their own inability to locate their tickets in time was the main reasons for missing trains.

To combat this, East Midlands Trains has partnered with expert choreographer and TV personality, Louis Spence, to create a dance specifically to avoid the gate grumbles. Titled the ‘Queue Quickstep’, the routine will enable even the most uncoordinated commuters to fluidly dance through the congestion of a rush hour ticket gates with speed, style and grace.

Louie said: “When I was asked to partner with East Midlands Trains to create the Queue Quickstep, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to form a concourse conga. This routine not only helps commuters seize their passion for dancing but makes sure they get where they need to go safely and quickly – but with fantastic flair too”.

Despite 43% passengers confessing they always use a paper ticket, a staggering 88% of commuters would make the switch to electronic options if they were available on their journeys. Half of contentious commuters would do so for environmental reasons and 46% would prefer to avoid the hassle when purchasing paper tickets entirely.

Louie Spence leads the Queue Quickstep.

Once aboard their trains, passengers still had cause to grumble about fellow travellers. Top peeves highlighted in the survey included leaving bags on seats (38%), eating smelly food (28%) and not using headphones when watching TV and films (27%).