Lords, ladies and gentlemen, this wonderful country pad in Pinxton is on the market now for a guide price of £975,000 This stunning Grade II-listed coach house, originally part of Brookhill Hall, has been completely renovated and extended to create a truly sensational family home. For details contact Humberts on 0115 9505444 or visit the Humberts website. The Coach House, Pinxton Humberts other Buy a Photo 2. Kitchen A central island is a feature of the beautiful kitchen. Details: https://bit.ly/2I0t88U Humberts other Buy a Photo 3. Entrance hall The hall has stairs to the first floor and beamed ceilings. Details: https://bit.ly/2I0t88U Humberts other Buy a Photo 4. Drawing room A large brick fireplace and chimney breast is the standout feature of this room. Details: https://bit.ly/2I0t88U Humberts other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5