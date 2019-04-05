Live like royalty in this stunning Linby home that has no chain and is on the market for offers in excess of £1.495 million

This incredible six-bedroom detached house is in a highly sought-after location and boasts two en-suites, a fabulous kitchen, outside dining area, landscaped gardens and so much more.

This charming home has an imposing presence due to its beautiful and contemporary style.

The property is on Linby Lane in Linby.

Built and designed by the current owners, the property boasts a floor space of more than 5,500 square feet.

A walled driveway extends over the picturesque village stream leading to electric gates which open onto the immaculate front garden incorporating a vehicular turning circle.

The driveway further extends down the side and rear of the property to the substantial detached garage.

The property opens into an entrance hall with a grand centralised oak staircase of bespoke design, stunning porcelain tiled floor and an attractive feature fireplace.

There is a useful under stairs storage cupboard and doorway access to a further storage room/cloak room housing the controls for centralised underfloor heating and the property's security system.

The heart of this home is the dining kitchen which is fitted with a wealth of attractive base and wall units along with a central island which houses a double-width oven and six-point electric induction hob with extractor over as well as its own sink.

There is a built-in microwave, further electric oven and grill, two wine coolers, space for American Style fridge freezer, space and plumbing for washing machine and space for coffee machine.

The dining area provides ample space for a large table with the entertaining space easily extending into the adjacent sun room or family room.

An additional utility room has a built-in fridge freezer, washing machine and dryer.

The sun room boasts three sets of patio doors and adjacent windows with granite sills opening onto and overlooking the rear patio and has a cut out for a TV and entertainment system already in place.

The family room, accessed from the either kitchen or the sun room, can be used as an additional living room, children’s play room or office.

Ground floor accommodation is completed by the spacious sitting room, dining room and downstairs wc.

The first-floor landing gives access to bedrooms one to five with a further staircase leading to the sixth bedroom on the second floor.

The first floor boasts a continuation of the porcelain tiled floor with underfloor heating throughout.

The master bedroom has a well-equipped dressing area comprising of plenty of wardrobe space with shelving, hanging, drawer units and vanity shelf, and a an en-suite with his and hers sinks, wc, corner Jacuzzi-style bath and double-width shower cubicle with spa shower fittings.

Bedroom two has a large built-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room with wc, shower cubicle with spa shower fittings and wash basin set into vanity unit.

Bedroom three has a built-in wardrobe and en-suite wc with wc and wash basin.

Bedroom four boasts a fitted wardrobe with internal lighting, shelving, pull down hanging space and drawer units, while bedroom five is currently set up as a dressing room with wardrobes to all sides. but can be turned back into a bedroom if so desired.

First floor accommodation is completed by the family bathroom fitted with wc, wash basin set into vanity unit, bidet, bath and double-width shower cubicle with spa shower fittings.

The second floor is currently bedroom six but offers a substantial amount of living space measuring 1,400 square feet and could easily be split into two rooms whether it be a further bedroom or living space.

There would also be plenty of scope for the addition a second bathroom.

The large detached garage has its own alarm system and offers space for up to five vehicles with plenty of storage room.

There is a separate storage room to the rear of the garage and a bespoke shed to the side.

Above the garage accessed from a side staircase is a large and versatile room currently used as a home gym.

Outside the front, landscaped gardens offer stocked borders with a range of flowering plants, hedgerow and trees.

The side of the property connects the front and rear driveways and offers a wealth of parking for visitors.

There is outside lighting and power to both the front and rear.

To the rear there is a large patio and decked area with a substantial dining area with BBQ and pizza oven perfect for entertaining

Steps lead to the well-established lawn which is fully enclosed with a mixture of hedging and fencing affording a good degree of privacy.

To the rear of the garage there is a further decking area offering a tranquil space ideal for catching the evening sun.

For more details, contact Need 2 View on 01623 422000 or visit the website.

