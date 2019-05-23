Kirkby takeaway owner to give free food away to the homeless

A takeaway owner in Kirkby is set to give free food away to the town's homeless in a bid to keep them "warm and fed".

Mohammed Zaman owns the India Food 2 Go restaurant on Low Moor Road and, as a practising Muslim, "knows what its like to go without food".

India Food 2 Go, on Low Moor Road.

Mr Zaman is currently midway through the Ramadan calendar, where Muslims go without food during daylight hours, and during this time he said he can empathise with homeless people.

However, he says he sees a lot of abuse on social media aimed at people on the streets, which he describes as "unfair", calling on people to give more respect to those who are homeless.

This led to him setting up a weekly free food session for homeless people in Kirkby and across Ashfield, offering a free meal every Monday from 6pm until 9.30pm.

Mohammad says that, while he understands he "cannot end homelessness", everyone should work together to "make a difference".

He said: ""We dream of a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, but there are so many people who don't have access to hot food, a warm home and good clothing and it needs to change.

"I'm fasting at the moment for Ramadan and it's a struggle going without food for the whole day, and I can't imagine what it's like living on the streets.

"I see a lot of slander against homeless people on social media which I think is so unfair, people need to put themselves in a homeless person's shoes to see what it's really like.

"That's why I came up with this idea - to give something back and show them that they are respected.

"Food, clothing, and shelter are basic human rights that everyone deserves to have, and by serving food to the less fortunate through our small take away kitchen, we hope to uplift them and support them through their struggles.

"I cannot end homelessness, but we can try help by feeding the homeless. Together we’re united and can make a difference.

"We welcome donations of warm blankets, sleeping bags as additional support and hygiene products that will help our fellow beings."