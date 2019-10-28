Jobs boost for Sutton as Vodafone opens in Idlewells with flash dance

An impromptu flash mob descended on the Idlewells Shopping Centre to mark the opening of Vodafone’s newest store.

The new retail outlet is the latest addition to Vodafone’s successful franchise partner programme, which aims to at least transform vacant retail stores throughout the UK by the end of 2019.

James Lambert and Louise Buxton, launched the new Vodafone Franchise store in Sutton.

The store, which is in a unit formerly used by Greggs until the baking giants moved to a larger shop, opened under the leadership of Louise Buxton, an experienced retailer who has devoted more than 20 years of her career to the telecoms industry.

It is the third partnership she has developed with Vodafone and business partner James Lambert, following successful Vodafone franchise openings in Retford and Rotherham.

The new store will create a further five full-time jobs in the town.

For the store opening, visitors to the Idlewells Shopping Centre were treated to an impromptu performance by a flash mob, as well as a range of sweet treats supplied by nearby bakery Birds, whilst anyone visiting the store before October 31 will be given the chance to enter a prize draw to win Love2Shop gift vouchers worth £150.

New members of staff greet customers for the first time.

Louise Buxton said; “I’ve worked in the phones sector for much of my career, supporting a range of stores throughout the UK, however, I’ve always liked the idea of running my own business. Opening the new store in Sutton means new jobs in the local community and a chance for people living in the town to access advice and support on their doorstep.”

Jay Lambert said: “We’re keen to play our part in supporting the local community. All the members of staff we’ve recruited, including our store manager Leeza Rossouw are based in the town and bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience. I feel proud that with the opening of our store in Sutton.”