It’s Grr-reat!

It’s been one of Britain’s most beloved children’ novels for fifty years and became an award winning stage show in 2009, now the show will premiere its’ 2019 tour at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre before going on to 55 other venues across the UK.

The story, which has captivated young audiences for five decades,follows Sophie and her Mother’s unconventional tea party in which the guest of honour is the tiger who proceeds to cause mayhem on a colossal scale.

Ahead of the shows 10th anniversary a new cast line up has been announced including Jocelyn Zackon who plays ‘Sophie’, Lizzie Dewar who plays ‘Mother’ and David Scotland who will take on numerous roles including that of the infamous greedy tiger. The Judith Kerr novel has been adapted for stage by David Wood, OBE a leading director in childrens theartre having directed eight Roald Dahl books for the stage including the West End’s Matilda and BFG productions. Judith Kerr, OBE approved massively of David Wood’s stage adaption saying he has brought forward “A brilliant imagination and years of remarkable expertise.” The inspiration for the novel came from a trip to the zoo in 1968 and became a bedtime story Kerr would read to her own children before being published and going on to sell over 1 Million copies.

The production is ther perfect tea time treat for all the family and promises to feature sing-alongs, magic and interactive fun for the whole audience.

The production will run 26th -27th March at Mansfield Palace Theatre for more information on tickets and times visit

https://mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows

or call the Box Office on 01623 633133