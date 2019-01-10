Immaculate semi-detached in Mansfield Woodhouse with conservatory and landscaped gardens is yours for £165,000

This stylish semi-detached house is immaculately presented throughout.

The property has kept many of its original features and benefits from central heating, double glazing, a modern fitted kitchen and a landscaped front which provides space for off-road parking.

The property is on New Mill Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse

The property itself is set back from the road and is close to Mansfield Woodhouse centre which has plenty of local amenities.

The property opens into an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor.

The modern lounge has laminate flooring and a feature fireplace with a coal-effect gas fire.

The modern fitted dining kitchen offers a range of base and wall units, a range oven with hotplate and five-ring gas hob and space and plumbing for a washing machine and a slimline dishwasher.

Lounge

The dining area will comfortably sit at least four people and has doors and windows providing access to the conservatory and a pantry with fitted shelving.

The conservatory has central heating and French doors to the rear garden.

On the first floor, bedroom room has a fitted storage cupboard and a cast iron fireplace.

Bedroom two also has a feature cast iron fireplace and both bedrooms two and three have feature flooring.

Kitchen

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom with a shower cubicle, wall-mounted wash basin and wc.

Outside, the front has been landscaped to create the off-road parking area with steps leading up to the front lawn.

The rear garden has raised railway sleeper borders, a lawned area, patio and a shed.

For more details, or to arrange a viewing, call 01623 627247 or email enquiries@johnsankey.com

To view the property online, visit www.johnsankey.com