If you have children or green fingers this detached home has no upward chain and is on sale for £195,000

There is no upward chain on this three-bedroom detached house which is perfect for the growing family.

The property benefits from double glazing and gas central heating as well as a kitchen extension.

The property is on Kinglsey Avenue in Mansfield Woodhouse

The garden stretches a long way back from the house, providing plenty of room for children to play, as well as space for the keen gardener.

There is also potential for further improvement to the property.

The property opens into an entrance hall with cloakroom with wc and wash basin.

Both the lounge and dining room overlook the rear garden, while the extended kitchen has a range of wall and base units and plumbing for a washing machine.

Stairs lead to the first floor where the landing has loft access.

Bedrooms one and two both have fitted wardrobes, while bedroom three has a fitted desk.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom fitted with a bath, wash basin and wc, plus an airing cupboard.

Outside, to the front, are wrought iron gates which open on to the driveway.

There is an outside wc with wash basin and space to build a garage, subject to planning permission.

The front garden has a brick wall boundary, path and artificial turf lawn.

The large rear garden has a concrete seating area behind the house, two good-sized lawns, three greenhouses, well stocked borders and a vegetable section.

There is also an outside tap.

The property is within easy walking distance of local primary schools, including Manor Academy.

The centre of Mansfield Woodhouse, with several shops, a library and health centre, is close by and the centre of Mansfield is around two miles away.