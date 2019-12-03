How you can give the gift of cheese making at Sherwood Forest this Christmas

Do you know someone who loves cheese and you need to find them the perfect gift for Christmas.

Well, The School of Artisan Food has your back, as it offers cheese making and tasting experiences which you can gift loved ones – or yourself - for Christmas.

Cheese at The School of Artisan Food.

The award winning charity based on the Welbeck Estate, in Sherwood Forest is also offering more than 80 hands-on courses, including making chocolate and cider, taught by world-class tutors and cater for all levels.

While a few of the courses range from £15 to £595.

Here are the gifts on offer.

Gifts for Cheese Lovers

Cheese tasting at The School of Artisan Food.

Home dairy skills - cheese, butter and yoghurt. One day, £185.

Discover how to make soft cheese, yoghurt and butter at home on this one-day practical course led by tutor and cheese expert Katy Fenwick.

Professional cheesemaking - cheddar, cheshire and hard cheese, three days, £595.

Dairy industry expert and cheesemaker Paul Thomas will cover starter cultures; texture; the ripening of hard cheeses; and troubleshooting common defects. Cheeses made on this course include: a continental style hard/extra-hard cheese of the Gruyère type, two territorial hard cheeses: Cheddar and Cheshire.

Cutting the cheese.

Beer and Cheese Tasting, £39.

From the nutty, caramel aromas found in both aged cheese and stouts to the relationship between rich barley and blues, this afternoon tasting session covers a variety of mouth-watering combinations. Sampling includes a wide selection of artisan cheeses from across Britain, paired with a range of hand-crafted beers from Welbeck Abbey Brewery.

Gifts for Chocoholics

Introduction to chocolate making - 1 day, £195.

Bread made at The School of Artisan Food .

The ideal one-day course for anyone with a passion for chocolate. This hands-on day begins with a chocolate tasting, leading on to an overview of various chocolate-making techniques to create products including chocolate bars, truffles, and ganache to take home.

Chocolate patisserie, 1 day, £195.

With the expert guidance of multi-award-winning pastry chef and chocolatier Ross Sneddon, he will teach the fundamental techniques, from tempering chocolate to decoration, as you create chocolate gateaux with caramelised white chocolate, tarte au chocolat with salted caramel and much more to taste and take home.

Gifts for Bakers

How to make sourdough - two hours, £15.

This experience is for people who enjoy baking. Lead by David Carter he will share his tips and secrets to making, looking after and using a sourdough starter.

Gifts for Beverage Makers

Introduction to cider-making, one day, £165.

Do you know a budding brewer? This experience will run through how you make cider and perry at home using traditional processes. Guided by cider producer Simon Reed who will share his expertise and passion for cider.

Gifts for budding butchers

Pig in a day, one day, £195.

Explore every part of a pig, from nose to tail. As well as practical knife skills and butchery techniques this experience will go though which cuts are best for roasts, braises, sausages, pâtés and terrines. There will also be the chance to make traditional British sausages and a small stuffed loin to take home and enjoy.

Gifts for Cooks

Pasta making with Valentina Harris, one day, £185.

Learn how to make fresh pasta and authentic Italian sauces under the expert guidance of acclaimed food writer and chef Valentina Harris during this experience. People at the experience will also learn about the fresh flavours and artisan techniques involved in making fresh pasta, asparagus and ricotta ravioli, ragu with fresh peas, Sicilian almond pesto and more.