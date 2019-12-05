How you can get funding to improve your Mansfield or Ashfield community

Some of Mansfield and Ashfield's most disadvantaged areas could be set to receive a huge funding boost after a new “programme for growth” was launched.

It comes as part of a new ‘active communities’ funding scheme is introduced into the East Midlands, which aims to support not-for-profit groups in helping their region reach its full potential.

Peoples Health Trust. People's Health Trust. Communities and Sanctuary Seekers Together (CAST) The Ubuntu Project - funded project shoot.

Groups and organisations with ideas about making their communities an even better place to live can apply for the fund, with investments between £5,000 and £40,000 on offer for individual projects.

The scheme is paid for through funds raised by the Health Lottery in our region and has been organised by the People’s Health Trust, as part of an investment into the most disadvantaged parts of both Mansfield and Ashfield.

Projects could be almost anything, including schemes that encourage strong connections between people, and that help people make their communities “even better places to grow, live, work and age”.

The People’s Health Trust has said it is looking for “small and local projects”, which are designed and run by and for the people of our areas.

It is also looking for “great ideas” about improving communities and neighbourhoods, and funding can be granted for the smallest of community projects.

John Hume, chief executive of the People’s Health Trust, says: “We’re looking to support ideas designed and run by local people which help create even stronger links and ties within communities.

“Whether it’s a women’s volunteering group run by and for Bengali women; a computer skills support group run for and by older people; support for local people to become community organisers; or young people living with mental ill-health wishing to address access to work issues or discrimination, we’re interested to hear about it.

“Applying couldn’t be easier - it’s about local people telling us what would make their local community an even better place to grow, live, work and age.”

The closing date for applications is 1pm on Wednesday, December 11, and to apply or find out more you can visit www.peopleshealthtrust.org.uk.