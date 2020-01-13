How much it would cost you to buy Warsop café as it goes on the market

A Warsop café has been put on the market.

Priced at £55k, potential buyers are expected to almost make that back in a year if they take on Java Café And Deli on Church Street.

Java Cafe.

Intelligent Business Transfer Ltd, who are marketing the café said the yearly turnover is expected to be £50k.

A spokesman for Intelligent Business Transfer Ltd said: “The business receives a high level of footfall and passing trade in its prime position.

“The established café serves a wide range of food and beverages to their customers, including baked or homemade goods such as cakes and cookies from the deli counter.

“The café then sells more traditional items such as breakfasts and has more than 40 seats available for diners.

“The business for sale is a worthwhile opportunity for a new buyer: already established is a loyal customer base within recently renovated, large premises.”