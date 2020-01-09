How much it will cost you to snap up Mansfield hotel as it goes up for sale

A historic 19th century hotel next door to Sherwood Forest has gone up for sale.

Redbrick House Hotel on Peafield Lane, Mansfield is up for sale with the guide price of £895k.

Redbrick House Hotel.

But, for that you also get 5.7 acres of land along with the eight guest bedrooms and a four bed bungalow.

Originally built as a farmhouse a single storey extension which was added in 1990, offering an event space, banqueting suite, ideal for weddings and other large functions.

A spokesman for Colliers International who are marketing the hotel said: “The suite can be arranged to accommodate from 25 to 220 theatre or classroom style or for dining

and is completely self contained with its own extensive bar, small dance floor and lounge area.”

There is also plenty of space for guests with spaces for around 100 spaces for cars.

The business currently is “popular” with both functions and holiday guests at the weekend and corporate travel during the week with a number of accounts in place.

A spokesman for Colliers International said: “ At present the owner operates the hotel on a limited basis due to other business and family commitments. As such

the hotel and event space offers an excellent opportunity for a new owner to reposition the hotel to take advantage of both leisure guests and potential leisure and events trade.”

There is also a bungalow with a private garden which can be used as an owner's or manager's on site accommodation.