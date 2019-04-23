How hard is it to pass your driving test in Ashfield?

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show 58 per cent of all learners passed their practical test at the Ashfield test centre between April and December 2018.

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46 per cent.

Ashfield test centre conducted 5,559 tests over the nine-month period and 3,247 people passed

Historically, men have paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents, but the figures also show they have a higher pass rate.

At Worksop test centre, 63.6 per cent of men gained their licence compared to 54.4 per cent of women.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist their windows while driving.

And rookie drivers do seem to be finding it harder at Ashfield test centre.

In November 2018, the pass rate was 55.7 per cent, compared with a pass rate of 61.4 per cent in November 2017, under the old test.

Data also shows, 59.1 per cent of people in Ashfield passed first time, with 111 learners succeeding first time with no minor faults.

Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

Mark Winn, the Driver and Vehicle Standard Agency's chief driving examiner, said: "The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

"All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

"We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set.

"This includes the supervision of live tests."