Your lovely, little dream cottage by the sea -- right here in Mansfield!

This three-bedroom, semi-detached property on Kings Mill Lane, Mansfield is a lovely cottage-style home.

On the market for £230,000 with Mansfield estate agents Burchell Edwards, it is full of character, deceptively spacious and beautifully presented.

What’s more, it sits on a corner plot with an enclosed garden, and it is close to shops, schools, major road links and bus routes. With a gated driveway and garage too, offering plenty of off-street parking space, no wonder Burchell Edwards is urging prospective buyers to book a viewing appointment.

Inside, in brief, the property comprises a lounge/diner, kitchen, conservatory and toilet on the ground floor. To the first floor are two double bedrooms and one single bedroom, together with a family bathroom that boasts a four-piece suite.

The house has gas central heating and double glazing throughout. Other outstanding features include original wooden beams.

1. Magnificent lounge We begin our tour in the main reception room on the ground floor, which is this magnificent lounge/diner, with a uPVC, double-glazed bay window overlooking the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Original wooden beams Outstanding features of the lounge are the original wooden beams. The room's comfort is enhanced by a laminated floor, while stairs lead to the first floor and French doors lead to the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Full of character A final look at the lounge which, like the rest of the house, is full of character. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Splendid kitchen The kitchen is an unusual long and narrow shape, but it is a splendid space, offering all you need. Integrated appliances include an electric oven and hob, microwave and cooker-hood extractor. The room is fitted with matching wall and base units with work surfaces over, plus a one-and-a-half composite sink and drainer with mixer tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales