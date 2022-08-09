Your lovely, little dream cottage by the sea -- right here in Mansfield!

This three-bedroom, semi-detached property on Kings Mill Lane, Mansfield is a lovely cottage-style home.
On the market for £230,000 with Mansfield estate agents Burchell Edwards, it is full of character, deceptively spacious and beautifully presented.
What’s more, it sits on a corner plot with an enclosed garden, and it is close to shops, schools, major road links and bus routes. With a gated driveway and garage too, offering plenty of off-street parking space, no wonder Burchell Edwards is urging prospective buyers to book a viewing appointment.
Inside, in brief, the property comprises a lounge/diner, kitchen, conservatory and toilet on the ground floor. To the first floor are two double bedrooms and one single bedroom, together with a family bathroom that boasts a four-piece suite.
The house has gas central heating and double glazing throughout. Other outstanding features include original wooden beams.
Feel free to flick through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.