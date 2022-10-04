Well, now is your chance. Because this photo gallery reveals the interior of the four-bedroom show-home at the Gateford Park development in Gateford, just outside Worksop.

The Banbury is one of 12 house types being built at Gateford Park, where leading housebuilder, Jones Homes, is delivering a range of four and five-bedroom designs. Prices begin from £345,995 to £475,995.

Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director of Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted with the styling of The Banbury show-home, which has been expertly designed by interior designers, Clayton and Company.

"The home provides warmth and comfort, with cool tones providing freshness and energy.

"The designers have done a fantastic job in creating a sophisticated, yet welcoming, interior, allowing potential buyers to really immerse themselves and picture living in what could be their next home.

"The home is tailored to those looking for ultimate style and comfort, but still wanting a contemporary feel. It is important to us that the home reflects an aspirational interior and an achievable lifestyle.”

Browse through our gallery to check out some of The Banbury’s rooms and decide for yourself if you agree with Jayne’s sentiments.

1. Contemporary kitchen We begin our guided tour in the contemporary kitchen. Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes, says: "The soft, light grey door fronts are simple and sleek, while the high-gloss finish reflects light around the room,as do the light quartz worktops." Photo: Jones Homes Photo Sales

2. Classy dining area Moving on to the dining area, which has a touch of class and elegance. Jayne Swift, of Jones Homes, says: "The pink and gold accents lend themselves to an opulent style. They were chosen to use throughout the house, not only to create a cohesive flow from room to room but also to showcase how luxury can be achieved by using a small amount of colours." Photo: Jones Homes Photo Sales

3. Relaxing living room The living room is a calm and relaxing space.In fact, the perfect room in which to unwind with family and friends. Jayne Swift, of Jones Homes, says: "The cool dusty blue for the main paint colour is paired with warm feature wallpaper. The cushions on the sofa pick out the colours of the wallpaper and inject some warmth." Photo: Jones Homes Photo Sales

4. Master bedroom The aim of the master bedroom is to exude luxury and glamour. Jayne Swift, of Jones Homes, says this has been achieved by the neutral gold and pink colour palette. She says: "You can see how subtly the colours are used in the light fitting, wallpaper, chest of drawer handles, light shades and wardrobe doors. The bespoke headboard is also tall enough to make a real impact. The room has a grand identity." Photo: Jones Homes Photo Sales