Your chance to be nosy and look inside new homes at Gateford Park in Worksop
Maybe it’s being nosy, but whenever new housing developments spring up, we’re always keen to find out what the homes look like inside, aren't we?
Well, now is your chance. Because this photo gallery reveals the interior of the four-bedroom show-home at the Gateford Park development in Gateford, just outside Worksop.
The Banbury is one of 12 house types being built at Gateford Park, where leading housebuilder, Jones Homes, is delivering a range of four and five-bedroom designs. Prices begin from £345,995 to £475,995.
Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director of Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted with the styling of The Banbury show-home, which has been expertly designed by interior designers, Clayton and Company.
"The home provides warmth and comfort, with cool tones providing freshness and energy.
"The designers have done a fantastic job in creating a sophisticated, yet welcoming, interior, allowing potential buyers to really immerse themselves and picture living in what could be their next home.
"The home is tailored to those looking for ultimate style and comfort, but still wanting a contemporary feel. It is important to us that the home reflects an aspirational interior and an achievable lifestyle.”
Browse through our gallery to check out some of The Banbury’s rooms and decide for yourself if you agree with Jayne’s sentiments.