”Viewing is highly recommended,” the firm adds about a four-bedroom, semi-detached home on Beech Hill Drive, Mansfield, which is on the market with a guide price of £315,000, which could just be a snip.

An impressive building, full of character, it is situated in a quiet residential area, just off Chesterfield Road, close to good schools and public transport links.

As well as the four bedrooms, there are three large reception rooms, including a dining room and lounge, a practical kitchen and two bathrooms.

All of the rooms are bright and spacious, and the property is perfectly configured to suit a range of activities.

Outside, you can find a large front driveway, plus a sizeable garage, so parking is not a problem.

A good-sized garden at the back of the house is fully enclosed.

Check out our photo gallery and log on to the Zoopla website here for more details.

1. Welcoming hall Through the front door and a porch and into this welcoming hall. To the right the stairs, to the left lots of comfort. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Reception room The hall leads to the first of three reception rooms. This one is particularly pleasant, with its warm fireplace, beamed ceiling and large, wide window looking out to the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Nights in front of the telly The first reception room leads into this living room or lounge. You can just imagine spending plenty of relaxing nights in here in front of the telly. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Practical kitchen The kitchen is practical and a good size. There is space for everything you need, and a utility room nearby offers even more. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales