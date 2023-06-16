You can't take your eyes off this quirky Eastwood bungalow with rooftop balcony

You might call it quirky, you might call it unique. But you certainly can’t take your eyes off this modern chalet-style bungalow in the heart of Eastwood.

On the market for £300,000 with estate agents Purplebricks, it is architect-designed and also finished to a very high standard, offering contemporary, open-plan living that includes a rooftop balcony.

The detached,three-bedroom home sits on Percy Street, close to Eastwood town centre, and comes complete with off-street parking space at the front on a block-paved driveway and a landscaped garden at the back that consists of an artificial lawn, patio and summer house.

The entrance hall, which features a glass balustrade staircase and under-stairs pantry cupboard, leads the way into the interior. An open-plan kitchen/living/dining room dominates the bungalow, with bi-folding doors opening out to the garden.

The ground floor also hosts a double bedroom, which could be turned into a lounge, and a family bathroom, while the first floor is home to two further double bedrooms, one of which has sliding doors on to that rooftop balcony. There is also a second bathroom containing a Jacuzzi with shower.

For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

