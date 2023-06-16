You can't take your eyes off this quirky Eastwood bungalow with rooftop balcony
On the market for £300,000 with estate agents Purplebricks, it is architect-designed and also finished to a very high standard, offering contemporary, open-plan living that includes a rooftop balcony.
The detached,three-bedroom home sits on Percy Street, close to Eastwood town centre, and comes complete with off-street parking space at the front on a block-paved driveway and a landscaped garden at the back that consists of an artificial lawn, patio and summer house.
The entrance hall, which features a glass balustrade staircase and under-stairs pantry cupboard, leads the way into the interior. An open-plan kitchen/living/dining room dominates the bungalow, with bi-folding doors opening out to the garden.
The ground floor also hosts a double bedroom, which could be turned into a lounge, and a family bathroom, while the first floor is home to two further double bedrooms, one of which has sliding doors on to that rooftop balcony. There is also a second bathroom containing a Jacuzzi with shower.
Our photo gallery below gives you a snapshot of the property. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.