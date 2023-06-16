News you can trust since 1952
Let's take a tour of the interior of the Percy Street property, starting in the entrance hall.

You can't take your eyes off this quirky Eastwood bungalow with rooftop balcony

You might call it quirky, you might call it unique. But you certainly can’t take your eyes off this modern chalet-style bungalow in the heart of Eastwood.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 16th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

On the market for £300,000 with estate agents Purplebricks, it is architect-designed and also finished to a very high standard, offering contemporary, open-plan living that includes a rooftop balcony.

The detached,three-bedroom home sits on Percy Street, close to Eastwood town centre, and comes complete with off-street parking space at the front on a block-paved driveway and a landscaped garden at the back that consists of an artificial lawn, patio and summer house.

The entrance hall, which features a glass balustrade staircase and under-stairs pantry cupboard, leads the way into the interior. An open-plan kitchen/living/dining room dominates the bungalow, with bi-folding doors opening out to the garden.

The ground floor also hosts a double bedroom, which could be turned into a lounge, and a family bathroom, while the first floor is home to two further double bedrooms, one of which has sliding doors on to that rooftop balcony. There is also a second bathroom containing a Jacuzzi with shower.

Our photo gallery below gives you a snapshot of the property. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

Architect-designed and finished to a high standard is this modern and quirky dormer-style bungalow on Percy Street in Eastwood. It is for sale with estate agents Purplebricks, whose price is £300,000.

Architect-designed and finished to a high standard is this modern and quirky dormer-style bungalow on Percy Street in Eastwood. It is for sale with estate agents Purplebricks, whose price is £300,000.

Much of the ground floor is open plan, including this modern kitchen, which features a range of high-gloss wall and base units, with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar.

Much of the ground floor is open plan, including this modern kitchen, which features a range of high-gloss wall and base units, with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar.

This shot of the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area underlines how much space there is available at the chalet-style bungalow.

This shot of the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area underlines how much space there is available at the chalet-style bungalow.

The dining area of the open-plan hub at the £300,000 Eastwood property.

The dining area of the open-plan hub at the £300,000 Eastwood property.

