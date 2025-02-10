WOW FACTOR: Stunning six bedroom Mansfield property in prestigious location

If you like your privacy this home is perfect, tucked away on a prestigious small cul de sac. At the front of this property, there is a very spacious driveway suitable for a number of vehicles, as well as a double garage. This stunning home, also boasts a gorgeous balcony situated at the front of the property adding to the kerb appeal. The property has a very spacious and welcoming entrance hall with an impressive show stopping staircase that will no doubt impress your family and friends upon entering. On this floor there are not only one, but five reception rooms, a modern kitchen with a snug, a utility and a shower room. Off the entrance hall, to your left, there is a beautiful bright space currently used as a music room. This space, can easily lend itself to being a snug or a playroom should you wish. From here clockwise, is the main lounge featuring a stunning log burner and French doors out onto the garden, making it the perfect space to relax and unwind. Next to the lounge is a third reception room currently used as a dining room with a stunning bay window bringing in so much natural light whilst over looking the garden. Next to the dining room is the stunning modern kitchen that was only refurbished in December. The kitchen boasts an amazing amount of light thanks to the large window and French doors leading out onto the garden. Connected to the kitchen is a gorgeous space currently used as a snug, making it the perfect addition for when it comes to entertaining guests whilst the food is being prepped. This space also features French Doors leading out onto the garden. Through the snug, is an excellent utility space boasting plenty of storage space and a side door providing access to the outside. Next to the kitchen area is a shower room as well as two more reception rooms. One of which is currently used as a study and the other space is used as an additional living room making it the perfect space to watch movies with the whole family. On the first floor is a very impressive spacious landing area with access out onto the balcony, six double bedrooms, five of which feature fitted wardrobes and three boasting an en-suite. In addition there is a main bathroom. Outside is an easy to maintain garden featuring a large laid to lawn area, a patio as well as gorgeous trees, plants and shrubs.