WOW FACTOR: Stunning Georgian farmhouse in Mansfield could be yours for £850,000

Dating back to the early 1800s and constructed from local Mansfield sandstone, this elegant home in Nottingham Road offers almost 3,000 square feet of accommodation, blending Georgian character with modern comfort. The Farmhouse stands within approximately one acre of private, gated grounds and has been thoughtfully improved over the years, including a significant redevelopment in 2001 and a newly fitted farmhouse kitchen in 2022.

The property provides an exceptional balance of space, heritage, and practicality – ideal for modern family living. Inside, the accommodation is generous and versatile and briefly comprises a welcoming hallway leading to a sitting room with log burner and original panelling.

The formal dining room with open fire, beams and sash windows is the perfect place to host family meals or dinner parties.

The farmhouse kitchen forms the heart of the home, with quarry-tiled flooring, central island, Stoves range cooker, and integrated appliances.

A study provides the perfect home office, while a utility/shower room and a large vaulted brick cellar add both practicality and potential. Across the upper floors are five double bedrooms, including a spacious principal suite with dressing room and en-suite shower.

The family bathroom offers a freestanding bath and separate shower, while the top floor bedrooms enjoy far-reaching countryside views. The gardens are equally impressive, with mature lawns, patios for entertaining, and a variety of outbuildings. These include a substantial stone-built garage block with power, water and drainage, an open carport, and further workshops and stores.

An additional paddock of around one acre is also available by separate negotiation, complete with its own water supply – ideal for equestrian use or hobby farming. Rushley Manor is an exclusive development surrounded by countryside yet within easy reach of Mansfield town centre, excellent schools and transport links to Nottingham, Worksop and beyond. Sherwood Forest, Rufford Abbey and Thieves Wood are all close by, offering leisure and family days out. This is a rare opportunity to purchase a property of genuine character and scale, combining Georgian elegance, modern family living, and the possibility of further land.

To find out more or book a viewing contact eXp World UK on 01462 228786.

