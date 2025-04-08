WOW FACTOR: Stunning detached dormer bunglaow in Ashfield is perfect for family living

Located in Hillsborough Avenue, Sutton-in-Ashfield, this property is conveniently close to transport links, shops, and local amenities. As you enter the welcoming hallway, you’ll immediately be impressed by the striking glass banister, setting the tone for the stylish design that flows throughout the home.

At the heart of the property is the spacious open-plan living area. The modern kitchen/diner is equipped with integrated appliances, including a double oven, coffee machine, and microwave.

The dining area is complemented by a contemporary fireplace and offers plenty of space for a large dining table. The room seamlessly opens into the inviting living room, creating a fantastic space for entertaining and family gatherings. The second reception room, currently used as a snug, offers flexibility and could easily be adapted to suit the new owners' needs.

On the ground floor, you’ll find two generously sized bedrooms, both beautifully proportioned and ready for personal touches. The floor is completed by a utility room and a bathroom featuring a luxurious freestanding bath – the perfect place to unwind. Upstairs is a true retreat. The master bedroom occupies this level and comes with its own private dressing room, offering a touch of luxury.

A modern shower room with a rainfall shower head adds to the opulence, and under-eaves storage runs the full length of the floor, providing plenty of space for your belongings. The front of the property is secured by a stylish wall, offering access to the block-paved driveway. At the rear, the garden is an idyllic, beautifully landscaped for enjoyment all year round. It features a well-maintained lawn and a dedicated patio seating area.

Contact Buckley Brown on 01623 355439.

1 . Kerb appeal The front of the property is enclosed by a secure wall, providing both privacy and access to the block-paved driveway, offering ample off-street parking. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Luxury The heart of the home is this stunning kitchen/dining room, accessed through an interior fire door and complete with a range of modern matching wall and base units. The kitchen also benefits from integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher and TV point. The dining area has ample space for furnishings, the current owners have fitted a gorgeous bar with drinks fridge to enjoy next to the cosy log fire. There are patio doors leading to the rear garden and opening up to the living room creating a lovely social space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Attention to detail The property is packed with high end finishes throughout. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Cosy Enjoy cosy evenings in this stunning lounge. Having a window to front elevation allowing light to flood the room, wooden flooring and central radiator heating radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales