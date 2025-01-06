WOW FACTOR: Rare opportunity to purchase striking luxury Mansfield home for £550,000

The property is on a superb plot extending to circa 0.30 of an acre with a detached double garage and gated entrance and is on the market for £550,000 with Richard Watkinson & Partners. This family house is individually designed and built by Gordon Yeoman in the 1950s, set back behind a high walled boundary and gated entrance. The Spinney has been the clients’ family home for more than ten years during which time they have refurbished and modernised the house to a high standard throughout creating a high quality family home with 21st Century fixtures and fittings.

The property boasts solar water heating, a Sonos surround sound system throughout, Cat 6 cabling, a multi-media system, an external camera system and contemporary Italian feature lighting by Ghidini Lighting, Milan. There is modern UPVC double glazed windows, contemporary aluminium bi-fold doors, gas central heating and an alarm system to both the house and garage. The property spans over four floors extending to circa 2884 sq ft which includes a large basement conversion.

The ground floor layout of living accommodation comprises an entrance hall with cloaks cupboard and double doors open to a large reception room with a media wall and an app controlled contemporary fireplace, four windows allowing lots of light into the room and bi-fold doors lead out onto the rear terrace patio.

There is an open plan kitchen/diner featuring a high quality Pronorm German kitchen with an island and integrated appliances including Siemens cooking appliances.

A dining area also has bi-fold doors leading out onto the rear terrace patio and there is a lobby area which leads to a downstairs WC and utility room.

The basement level of accommodation comprises a hallway with walk-in storage cupboard, a substantial open plan living room/games room/home office, pantry and tank room housing the modern gas central heating boiler and pressurised hot water cylinder and also offers an excellent storage space.

The first floor landing has two large double glazed windows affording lovely distant rear views to the south east. There are three double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, an en suite, a modern family bathroom comprising a bath and separate shower and also a second separate WC off the landing.

The second floor leads to an L-shaped fourth bedroom with an en suite bathroom. The homeowners will retain an area of garden and plans have been approved by Mansfield District Council for a four bedroom detached dormer bungalow under planning reference number 2023/0385/ful. Separate access to the plot and the dividing side fenced boundary is already in place. Outside The Spinney occupies a large plot of just under one third of an acre, set back from Ellesmere Road behind an attractive, high walled boundary frontage which continues to the side offering excellent screening from the road.

A gated driveway leads onto a substantial block paved drive with turning space leading to a gravel driveway and detached double garage. There is a separate gated block paved driveway to the side of the property accessed off the adjacent Wood Close.

There are well manicured front and rear gardens mainly laid to lawn with a large raised terrace patio laid to Indian sandstone extending the full width of the property to the rear. Central steps lead to a lawn and additional patio area at the end of the garden.

There are contemporary lighting features from Ghidini Lighting, Milan to the front pillars, the eaves and also low level wall lighting to the rear patio from the same company.

1 . Kerb appeal This striking detached family residence features a detached double garage and gated entrance. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Turn key The Spinney has been a family home for more than ten years during which time they have refurbished and modernised the house to a high standard throughout creating a high quality family home that is ready to move into. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Contemporary The kitchen features an island with matching base and drawer units on both sides, including pan drawers, a bin storage drawer, Dekton worktop and raised breakfast bar at one end. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales