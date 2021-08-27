Open the gates to a wonderful, detached home that offers so much more than the norm. How about a two-acre paddock and your own woodland for starters?

Wow-factor Kirkby home has land to help you enjoy the good life

Looking for the good life in the country? Check out this home and land, on your doorstep in Kirkby, because it is ideal for the whole family and all your animals.

By Richard Silverwood
Friday, 27th August 2021, 4:45 pm

This five-bedroom, detached property on Salmon Lane, which is being marketed by Burchell Edwards, offers the lot – including a two-acre paddock, your own private woodland (0.75 of an acre), garden and outbuildings.

What’s more, it is just a few minutes from junction 27 of the M1, but with a variety of shops and amenities only a stroll away.

With an entrance hall, kitchen diner, lounge, conservatory, office and utility room, as well as the bedrooms, the property has the wow factor.

There is even a separately-accessed one-bedroom annexe and a detached, oversized garage.

It sits on a substantial garden plot and offers lots of scope for future development. For instance, the outbuildings could be turned into stables or workshops. One outside room is currently being used as a gym.

The house, which is listed on the Zoopla website, is on the market for offers in the region of £900,000.

1. Lovely lounge

It would be impossible not to relax with your feet up in this lovely lounge. One of its main features is the fireplace with a multi-fuel stove fire, wood surround and tiled hearth, while double-glazed French doors lead into the conservatory.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Dining area

This dining area, just off the kitchen (background), boasts a ceramic tiled floor, coving to the ceiling and double-glazed window. There is ample space for a bigger dining table.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Sizeable kitchen

The main kitchen area is of a good size and boasts all the amenities you need, including a range of wood-effect wall and base units, integrated electric oven, stainless-steel sink and ceramic tiled floor. There is also space and plumbing for a dishwasher and an under-counter fridge.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Cosy conservatory

Cosy and comfortable are the words that spring to mind when stepping into the conservatory. Made of brick and upvc, it has a ceramic tiled floor, while double-glazed French windows lead into the back garden.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3