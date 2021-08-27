This five-bedroom, detached property on Salmon Lane, which is being marketed by Burchell Edwards, offers the lot – including a two-acre paddock, your own private woodland (0.75 of an acre), garden and outbuildings.

What’s more, it is just a few minutes from junction 27 of the M1, but with a variety of shops and amenities only a stroll away.

With an entrance hall, kitchen diner, lounge, conservatory, office and utility room, as well as the bedrooms, the property has the wow factor.

There is even a separately-accessed one-bedroom annexe and a detached, oversized garage.

It sits on a substantial garden plot and offers lots of scope for future development. For instance, the outbuildings could be turned into stables or workshops. One outside room is currently being used as a gym.

Lovely lounge It would be impossible not to relax with your feet up in this lovely lounge. One of its main features is the fireplace with a multi-fuel stove fire, wood surround and tiled hearth, while double-glazed French doors lead into the conservatory.

Dining area This dining area, just off the kitchen (background), boasts a ceramic tiled floor, coving to the ceiling and double-glazed window. There is ample space for a bigger dining table.

Sizeable kitchen The main kitchen area is of a good size and boasts all the amenities you need, including a range of wood-effect wall and base units, integrated electric oven, stainless-steel sink and ceramic tiled floor. There is also space and plumbing for a dishwasher and an under-counter fridge.

Cosy conservatory Cosy and comfortable are the words that spring to mind when stepping into the conservatory. Made of brick and upvc, it has a ceramic tiled floor, while double-glazed French windows lead into the back garden.