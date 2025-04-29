WOW FACTOR: Four bed Mansfield home offers comfort and contemporary living

With modern and stylish decor throughout, the property in King Edward Avenue has been lovingly maintained to a high standard, offering both comfort and contemporary living.
The ground floor welcomes you with a spacious living room, featuring a large bay window that floods the room with natural light.
Moving into the heart of the home, the open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area is a real showstopper. This extended space includes a stylish central island, perfect for preparing meals or entertaining guests.
The open plan space is further enhanced by a skylight and bi-folding doors that open seamlessly into the rear garden, providing a perfect indoor-outdoor flow.
The kitchen itself is sleek and modern, with high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout. Next door, the utility room offers additional storage space and houses a convenient shower room. The first floor offers three well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which come with fitted wardrobes. Each bedroom offers plenty of room for furniture while maintaining a fresh, clean aesthetic.
Also on the first floor is the main bathroom, which boasts a four-piece suite including a free standing bath and separate shower cubicle. Just off the landing, there is also a WC for added convenience. The top floor presents the fourth bedroom, a spacious and private retreat. This room benefits from a built-in closet and its own en suite shower room, making it ideal for guests or a luxurious master suite. The en suite features a stylish three piece suite. Moving outside the front of the property boasts a neat brick wall and a pathway leading to the front door.
The rear garden is a highlight of the home, offering a space that is both practical and beautiful. It features an artificial lawn, patio seating area and fence surround - perfect for BBQs during the summer. Call Buckley Brown on 01623 355797 to book a viewing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.