WOW FACTOR: Exquisite four bedroom Mansfield home with gym and salon for £475,000

The property in Hillsway Crescent, Mansfield, is on the market for £475,000 and boasts an exceptional open-plan layout, seamlessly integrating the kitchen, dining area, and living room. The kitchen is equipped with an extensive range of shaker-style units, integrated appliances, and a breakfast bar.

A spacious hidden pantry, complete with an additional oven and sink, adds a touch of sophistication.

The dining area provides ample space for family meals and entertaining, with patio doors leading to the rear garden.

An open fireplace and a stunning panelled feature wall create a cosy and inviting ambiance in the living room.

A convenient utility can also be found, along with the first bedroom that features it's own en-suite facility for comfort and convenience. The first floor hosts the remaining three bedrooms, with the largest room featuring its own excellent balcony that provides views over the rear garden.

A family bathroom completes the floor with a stunning suite, including a freestanding bath and twin hand wash basin. The outdoor space is a true highlight, featuring a beautifully maintained rear garden with a spacious patio seating area and steps leading up to a lush lawn surrounded by mature shrubs and trees.

An incredible cabin, equipped with power and lighting, currently serves as a hair salon and offers access to a fully functional WC.

To the front of the property, a generous and private block-paved driveway provides off-road parking, while the attached garage has been transformed into a home gym with rubber flooring, catering to an active lifestyle.

The property also features a full re-wire and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

The home is situated in proximity to local shops, amenities and the town centre, this residence is perfectly suited to family living, offering both luxury and convenience.

For more information contact Buckley Brown on 01623 889247.

1 . Kerb appeal To the front of the property, a generous and private block-paved driveway provides off-road parking, while the attached garage has been transformed into a home gym. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Open plan The ground floor of this remarkable home boasts an exceptional open-plan layout, seamlessly integrating the kitchen, dining area, and living room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Luxury Incredible open-plan space with parquet flooring, ample dining space, underfloor heating, and French doors leading out to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Light and bright The property is light and airy throughout with lots of natural light Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales