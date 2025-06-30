WOW FACTOR: Exceptional four-bedroom Mansfield home is the ultimate in modern luxury

Perfectly positioned in Lichfield Lane directly facing Berry Hill Park, this outstanding property boasts high-end finishes throughout and generous, flexible living spaces designed for contemporary family life.
The property is on the market for £650,000 and the wow-factor begins outside with a striking double-height glazed frontage, smart garage, and block-paved driveway parking for up to three cars.
Step through the designer entrance hall with its feature glazing and statement chandelier, opening onto beautifully finished interiors. At the heart of the home lies a show-stopping open-plan kitchen/dining/living area with sleek cabinetry, premium appliances, a large central island with integrated wine fridge, and bi-fold doors that open seamlessly onto the private, landscaped garden—ideal for entertaining and family gatherings. Relax in the stylish formal lounge with contemporary feature fireplace or soak up the light in the stunning conservatory with panoramic garden views. Upstairs, discover four spacious bedrooms including a sumptuous principal suite with its own luxury en-suite shower room and designer décor. The family bathroom is equally impressive, hotel-inspired with a freestanding tub against a dramatic slate feature wall, walk-in rainfall shower, and bespoke vanity units. With quality touches at every turn—from polished porcelain floors and high-spec lighting to the glass balustraded staircase—this is a rare opportunity to secure a premium family home in Berry Hill’s most coveted street, with the park quite literally on your doorstep.
To find out more or book a viewing contact eXp World UK on 01462 659902.
