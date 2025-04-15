WOW FACTOR: Beautiful 4 bed detached Ashfield family home on the market for £550,000

This beautiful detached home stands proudly, in Eyres Close, Sutton-In-Ashfield – a sought out area and easily accessible to local amenities. As you step into the property, you’re immediately welcomed by a grand entrance hall that sets the tone for the rest of the home. This expansive space boasts high ceilings, elegant lighting and an open feel that creates a sense of sophistication and warmth. The large living space is both inviting and comfortable, illuminated by spotlights and natural light coming through the front facing widow. Two double radiators are strategically placed to ensure comfort all year round, seamlessly with the rooms design. At the far end, French doors open gracefully into the conservatory. Having three points of entry, the rear garden, the kitchen and the living room, the conservatory is a bright and welcoming space, blending indoor comfort with an outdoor feel. Large windows and translucent roof allow natural light to pour in. The laminate flooring keeps it modern as well as low maintenance. Exposed bricks are featured adding a warm feel to the open space. A double radiator ensures that this space can be used to its full potential all year round. The kitchen diner is a stylish and functional space, designed for both cooking and socialising. A splash of colour adds personality and warmth to the room. The sleek laminate flooring provides a contemporary look whilst ensuring durability and easy maintenance.

Spotlights embedded in the ceiling enhance the modern appeal. Integral appliances are built into the cabinetry and maintain a streamlined aesthetic.

Having an aircon unit built into the kitchen and keeps cooking enjoyable even in those warmer months. The utility room is a practical and well-organised space, tucked away from the main living areas for added convenance. Designed for functionality, it features a built-in sink, along with ample worktop space.

There is dedicated space for further appliances, such as a washing machine or tumble dryer, ensuring everything has its place. An internal door leads directly to the garage, offering easy access. The downstairs WC is a compact yet stylish space, designed for convenience and practicality. Having a sink and single radiator. The study gives an additional reception room is a bright and versatile space featuring a large front– facing window that allows plenty of natural light to fill the room. The modern laminate flooring adds a sleek, low-maintenance design.

Recessed spotlights in the ceiling provide even light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. This room is perfect for use as a home office, playroom or additional sitting area, offering both functionality and style. Upstairs the master bedroom is a spacious and elegant retreat, boasting two large front-facing windows that flood the room with natural light, sunrise and sunset.

The generous proportions and installed air con in the master allow for a luxurious and comfortable atmosphere, perfect for relaxation. A standout feature is the walk-in-wardrobe, offering ample storage space with a sleek and organized design.

The ensuite bathroom adds to the convenience and sophistication, featuring modern fixtures and finishes for a private and stylish sanctuary. The ensuite is a luxurious and spacious retreat, designed with both style and functionality in mind. It features a large, double-ended spa bath with mood lighting, perfect for unwinding, alongside a sleek walk-in-shower, giving a spa like experience. His and hers sinks are set into a stylish vanity offering plenty of space and convenance for both. Having a double towel radiator, keeping with the sleek design. Bedroom two is a well-proportioned space, featuring a front-facing window that allows plenty of natural light to brighten the room. As well as having built-in air con, this bedroom also provides built-in wardrobes which gives ample storage while maintaining a sleek and uncluttered look. The room also benefits from a double radiator and spotlights. Again, having its own ensuite. This ensuite bathroom features a classic three-piece white suite, including a full-length bath with an overhead shower, offering a versatile and relaxing space. A rear-facing window allows the room to be bright and well lit. Having a towel radiator and spotlights. The family bathroom exudes modern elegance with a crisp three-piece white suite. It features a comfortable large, double ended spa-bath for relaxing soaks and a separate walk-in shower for an invigorating experience. A side window floods the space with natural light, enhancing the fresh, clean design. A towel radiator adds a practical touch, ensuring warmth. Although, designated as the smallest bedroom, bedroom four feels surprisingly open and well-proportioned. Having a front facing window, double radiator. Occupying the entire upstairs floor, the attic bedroom is a spacious retreat that combines modern amenities with distinctive character. The room is equipped with strategically placed spotlights and efficient air conditioning. Four expansive windows, a double radiator and a built in wardrobe can also be found in this private hide-away. The garden is a private oasis that exudes modern elegance while remaining clean and tidy. A thoughtfully designed slabbed patio area offers a space for outdoor dining or relaxation. Seamlessly transitioning to a separate, well-maintained grass area, perfect for leisure or play. At the front of the property is a drive way with an electric double garage. Inside the garage has lights and electric.

