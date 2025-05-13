WOW: Executive detached extended family home on the market in Ashfield for £425,000

The accommodation comprises of a spacious hallway, lounge with doors leading to the rear garden, W/C, home office and open plan kitchen diner with integrated appliances such as fridge freezer, dishwasher and wine fridge. To the first floor the landing gives access to the four bedrooms and family bathroom. The master suite boasts a walk in wardrobe and en-suite. To the front of the property the driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles, double garage and space for electric car charger point. The rear garden is split into levels with large patio and barbeque area, dining area and grass.