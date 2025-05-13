WOW: Executive detached extended family home on the market in Ashfield for £425,000

The property in Roods Close, Sutton-In-Ashfield is on the market for £425,000 as has been finished to a high standard throughout.
The accommodation comprises of a spacious hallway, lounge with doors leading to the rear garden, W/C, home office and open plan kitchen diner with integrated appliances such as fridge freezer, dishwasher and wine fridge. To the first floor the landing gives access to the four bedrooms and family bathroom. The master suite boasts a walk in wardrobe and en-suite. To the front of the property the driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles, double garage and space for electric car charger point. The rear garden is split into levels with large patio and barbeque area, dining area and grass.
Families will be delighted to learn the property is close to local amenities and both primary and secondary schools.
The turn key property has been finished to a high standard throughout with a range of high end finishes and stylish decor touches. To find out more or book a viewing contact Bairstow Eves on 01623 889275.