WOW: Ashfield house with pool, cinema, bar, gym, and golf simulator is entertainer's dream

The property is situated on Coxmoor Road one North Nottinghamshire most exclusive spots and offers an exciting opportunity to acquire a truly exceptional home.

The home, completed in 2021, boasts generous proportions, a contemporary design both internally and externally, a host of technological conveniences, a first-class finish throughout and a location close to an abundance of local amenities and major transport links.

Crafted with luxury in mind the home offers features such as Control 4 home automation system which offers digital control for all things electric in the property including the full house speaker system and all lighting.

The central heating offers all underfloor heating to the ground floor and sub floor with the second floor having radiators, but everything can be controlled centrally. Upon entering, you are greeted by the show stopping entrance hall, which instantly indicated the quality found within the property.

At its heart lies a breathtaking open-plan kitchen, expertly designed for both entertaining and everyday living.

The kitchen boasts sleek cabinetry, premium integrated appliances, and a generous central island create a space that’s as functional as it is stylish. The kitchen seamlessly flows into a spacious dining room and informal lounge area, flooded with natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and bifold doors overlooking the countryside views.

The intimate living room is anchored by a bespoke media wall that combines high-end aesthetics and technology.

The ground floor also benefits from a generous sized utility/laundry room, equipped with all essential appliances, a downstairs W/C and an additional fifth bedroom which is currently used as a playroom. The lower ground floor offers a perfect balance of lifestyle and leisure, complete with a cinema room and private gym including high specification golf simulator.

The stylish bar area is a standout feature - finished with bespoke fittings, ambient lighting, and ample space for hosting.

The lower ground floor also benefits from a W/C and a study, offering a professional environment, ideal for remote workers, with refined finishes and integrated storage.

Upstairs the first floor offers four generously sized bedrooms, with bedroom two having a stunning ensuite shower room and bedrooms three and four both having floor to ceiling fitted wardrobes.

The amazing master suite which has his and hers dressing room, high specification ensuite and stunning floor to ceiling window with central doors giving access to the picturesque balcony. Outside the property has a full wall and electric gated access with remote controll and number plate recognition feature.

The driveway offers ample parking for several cars and gives access to the large double garage and additional storage.

To the rear the garden is tiered firstly offering a huge patio space with a built-in outdoor TV, sunken firepit and surrounding feature pond as well as a hot tub area and artificial turfed lawn space.

The stunning heated outdoor pool with a pool house including a bar and separate shower room with WC is the icing on the cake.

To find out more contact Bairstow Eves on 01157 741722.

