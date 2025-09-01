WORKING FROM HOME: 9 properties currently on the market in Mansfield with a home office

By Kate Mason
Published 1st Sep 2025, 18:24 BST
Since the COVID-19 pandemic the numbers of people working from home in the UK has dramatically increased.

The demands for a home office have never been so high and with that in mind we’ve found some of the best new properties on the market with a study or office space.

See something you like? Visit Zoopla for more information or to book a viewing.

Check out these properties with home office/study spaces

1. Working from home

Check out these properties with home office/study spaces

This 3 bed semi-detached house in Villiers Road, Mansfield has a versatile study providing a flexible area suitable for a home office, playroom, or reading nook, perfectly complementing modern family life.

2. 3 bed semi-detached house, Villiers Road, Mansfield - £270,000

This 3 bed semi-detached house in Villiers Road, Mansfield has a versatile study providing a flexible area suitable for a home office, playroom, or reading nook, perfectly complementing modern family life.

This 4 bed detached house boasts a stylish study with painted panelled wall feature, radiator and double glazed window to the front elevation.

3. 4 bed detached house, Elderberry Way, Rainworth - £435,000

This 4 bed detached house boasts a stylish study with painted panelled wall feature, radiator and double glazed window to the front elevation.

A spacious 4-bedroom detached home on a generous corner plot with a study area off the landing providing a quiet workspace.

4. 4 bed detached house, Grange Avenue, Mansfield - £350,000

A spacious 4-bedroom detached home on a generous corner plot with a study area off the landing providing a quiet workspace.

