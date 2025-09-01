WORKING FROM HOME: 9 properties currently on the market in Mansfield with a home office

The demands for a home office have never been so high and with that in mind we’ve found some of the best new properties on the market with a study or office space.
See something you like? Visit Zoopla for more information or to book a viewing.
1. Working from home
Check out these properties with home office/study spaces Photo: Zoopla
2. 3 bed semi-detached house, Villiers Road, Mansfield - £270,000
This 3 bed semi-detached house in Villiers Road, Mansfield has a versatile study providing a flexible area suitable for a home office, playroom, or reading nook, perfectly complementing modern family life. Photo: Zoopla
3. 4 bed detached house, Elderberry Way, Rainworth - £435,000
This 4 bed detached house boasts a stylish study with painted panelled wall feature, radiator and double glazed window to the front elevation. Photo: Zoopla
4. 4 bed detached house, Grange Avenue, Mansfield - £350,000
A spacious 4-bedroom detached home on a generous corner plot with a study area off the landing providing a quiet workspace. Photo: Zoopla