Estate agents Need2View are raving about this four-bedroom, detached property on Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale that is on the market for £575,000. Take a look inside via our photo gallery below.

Why this £575,000 property in popular Ashfield village is fit for a US president

It is a little-known fact that John F. Kennedy, renowned 35th president of the USA back in the 1960s, once stayed at a farm in Jacksdale while visiting his sister in Derbyshire.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 5th Dec 2023, 13:13 GMT

So how fitting that our featured Ashfield property this week, within the popular village, is very much fit for a president and one that we are sure JFK would have approved of.

It is a four-bedroom, detached house on Wagstaff Lane that is on the market for £575,000 with Hucknall-based estate agents, Need2View, who describe it as “stunning and modern”, complete with a “beautiful garden and amazing countryside views”.

All is revealed below in our photo gallery, while you can visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

But in brief, the property offers two reception rooms on the ground floor, a large dining kitchen, a utility room and a WC, while the first floor houses three double bedrooms, including two en suites, and a family bathroom.

The house was originally built with four bedrooms, but one was knocked through to create a huge master. This work could easily be reversed, if required.

Outside, you will find a lengthy driveway at the front, providing off-street parking space for multiple vehicles, and that terrific, enclosed garden at the back, featuring patio areas and a sizeable lawn. There is also a detached, brick-built garage with tiled roof.

As for Jacksdale itself, the former mining village remains a prized place to live, especially as it is within convenient reach of shops, amenities and schools, as well as the towns of Eastwood, Kirkby and Alfreton.

Welcome inside the £575,000 Jacksdale property via this sweet entrance hallway, which gives access access to all the ground-floor rooms.

1. Welcome inside!

Welcome inside the £575,000 Jacksdale property via this sweet entrance hallway, which gives access access to all the ground-floor rooms. Photo: Neil Lancashire

Let's begin our tour of the property in the first of two reception room lounges. This comfortable one is spacious, with uPVC double-glazed windows to the front and side of the house, including a splendid bay.

2. First reception room

Let's begin our tour of the property in the first of two reception room lounges. This comfortable one is spacious, with uPVC double-glazed windows to the front and side of the house, including a splendid bay. Photo: Neil Lancashire

The second lounge is equally impressive and also benefits from a bay window at the front of the property. It also features an exposed-brick fireplace.

3. Second lounge

The second lounge is equally impressive and also benefits from a bay window at the front of the property. It also features an exposed-brick fireplace. Photo: Neil Lancashire

Here is a close-up of the exposed-brick feature fireplace in the second lounge. Get your slippers on and snuggle up!

4. Feature fireplace

Here is a close-up of the exposed-brick feature fireplace in the second lounge. Get your slippers on and snuggle up! Photo: Neil Lancashire

