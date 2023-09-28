News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Welcome to The Clock Tower, a unique Listed building within the grounds of Berry Hill Hall, Mansfield -- but now a spectacular, modern, two-bedroom home on the market for £470,000 with estate agents EweMove (East Midlands).Welcome to The Clock Tower, a unique Listed building within the grounds of Berry Hill Hall, Mansfield -- but now a spectacular, modern, two-bedroom home on the market for £470,000 with estate agents EweMove (East Midlands).
Welcome to The Clock Tower, a unique Listed building within the grounds of Berry Hill Hall, Mansfield -- but now a spectacular, modern, two-bedroom home on the market for £470,000 with estate agents EweMove (East Midlands).

Where history meets luxury -- discover one of Mansfield's most amazing homes

Wow! Discover the extraordinary charm of The Clock Tower, a spectacular Mansfield home where history meets luxury, with internal fish-pond and waterfalls and also underground parking.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST

The two-bedroom property is a unique and enchanting, stone-built Listed building with slate roof that nestles within the grounds of Berry Hill Hall, off Berry Hill Lane.

It dates back to 1730 when it was the country residence of a local manufacturer, but has been transformed by an interior designer and is now on the market for £470,000 (leasehold) with estate agents EweMove (East Midlands), who describe it as “a rare gem”.

A spokesperson for EweMove enthused: “The Clock Tower is a truly exceptional home that seamlessly blends history, elegance and modern comfort.

"Its unique features, including an underfloor, glass fish-pond, internal waterfalls and glass mezzanine, set it apart from ordinary residences.

"With its stunning views, luxurious amenities and secure underground parking, the property deserves to be seen in person.”

Thankfully, we can oblige on that score, via our photo gallery below, which takes you round one of Mansfield’s most amazing homes.

The ground floor is dominated by a warm and inviting open-plan living, dining and kitchen space, with underfloor heating and large windows offering views of the impressive courtyard outside. Within the living area are the remarkable fish pond and waterfalls that add a touch of tranquillity.

A further striking statement piece is a magnificent spiral staircase. Ascend to the first floor, where you will find a spacious study, complete with ladders leading to a versatile glass mezzanine. Two double bedrooms each have their own en suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes, and provide a serene retreat from the outside world.

That courtyard offers a picturesque setting for lazy summer days, while the designated, secure underground parking provides convenience and peace of mind. What’s more, the home is close to Berry Hill Park, good transport links and local amenities.

After you’ve flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, icouding floor plans.

As we step inside the remarkable home, we find that the ground floor is dominated by a warm and inviting open-plan living, dining and kitchen space. The kitchen section is fitted with premium appliances.

1. Let's step inside

As we step inside the remarkable home, we find that the ground floor is dominated by a warm and inviting open-plan living, dining and kitchen space. The kitchen section is fitted with premium appliances. Photo: EweMove

Photo Sales
The kitchen offers plenty of space, with room for a dining table close by and views of the outside courtyard from large windows.

2. Plenty of space

The kitchen offers plenty of space, with room for a dining table close by and views of the outside courtyard from large windows. Photo: EweMove

Photo Sales
Moving on to the living area within the open-plan space. It features internal waterfalls and large windows overlooking the exterior courtyard.

3. Internal waterfalls

Moving on to the living area within the open-plan space. It features internal waterfalls and large windows overlooking the exterior courtyard. Photo: EweMove

Photo Sales
Adding to the tranquillity of the contemporary living area at The Clock Tower is an internal fish-pond, under glass. The koi pond comes with a filtration system.

4. Underfloor glass fish-pond

Adding to the tranquillity of the contemporary living area at The Clock Tower is an internal fish-pond, under glass. The koi pond comes with a filtration system. Photo: EweMove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldEast MidlandsZoopla