When they say 'stunning', they really mean it with this immaculate £635,000 Mansfield house

‘Amazing’ and ‘stunning’ are words often over-used by estate agents. But in the case of this immaculate home in the High Oakham area of Mansfield, they are wholly accurate.

On the market for £635,000, the five-bedroom, detached property at Mayflower Court has got them justifiably excited at the Mansfield company of Richard Watkinson and Partners.

Built by Bloor Homes in 2006, it is so spacious that the living accommodation stretches to almost 2,000 square feet. But since then, it has been significantly updated and improved throughout and is now a beautifully appointed family home with high-spec fixtures and fittings.

What’s more, it sits in one of the most desirable locations in Mansfield, off High Oakham Drive, on a corner plot, with landscaped gardens, that borders open countryside.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall with underfloor heating, a cloakroom/WC, bay-fronted lounge and dining room and a large, open-plan living/dining kitchen.

The first-floor landing leads to a generously-sized master bedroom with an en suite and a second double bedroom that also boasts an en suite, plus three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, an open-fronted storm porch protects a contemporary, aluminium front door. A wide tarmac driveway offers off-street parking space for three cars and leads to an integral double garage with twin remote-controlled electric doors.

Ar the back, a garden contains an extensive paved patio, central lawn, gravel borders and a walled boundary with raised beds featuring mature plants and shrubs. There is also a brick-built store and an outside office, equipped with power and light, that is an ideal work-from-home space.

1 . Bay-fronted lounge We start our tour of the Mayflower Court property in the large, bay-fronted lounge. One highlight of the room is a stone-effect feature fireplace with inset gas fire. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lots of space This is the lounge from a different angle. It shows how spacious the room is and how it opens through to the dining room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Elegant dining room The dining room, which also features a bay-fronted window, has a touch of elegance about, don't you think? Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Three-glass feature The dining room has a three-glass feature that looks through to the dining kitchen. There is also coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales